Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA

1 minute read

Britain's Prince Harry talks to onlookers in front of the City Hall as he attends the event 'One year to go' ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar

