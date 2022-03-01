Skip to main content
Prospects for diplomatic resolution to Ukraine crisis slim -UK's Raab

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The prospects of a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis are slim at the moment, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Asked on LBC Radio whether Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich, who has accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, could be key to the solution, Raab responded: "Who knows?"

"I would say this ... I think the prospects for diplomacy at the moment are slim, but we must always make sure that we keep the door to a diplomatic resolution open without, I think, instilling too many hopes in it," he added.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

