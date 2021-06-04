Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Protecting the UK is vaccination priority, Hancock says

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives a thumbs-up before welcoming his G7 counterparts to Mansfield College, Oxford University, Britain, June 3, 2021 where health leaders will convene for a two-day event ahead of the G7 leaders' summit later in the month. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday vaccinating children in the United Kingdom against COVID-19 would take priority over donating vaccine doses to other countries around the world.

"My first duty as health secretary for the UK is to make sure that the UK is protected and safe, and whilst thankfully children are very rarely badly affected by COVID themselves, they can still pass on the disease," Hancock said after a summit of G7 healthcare ministers in Oxford, central England.

"Alongside that I'm working with my international colleagues to make sure that people can get access to the vaccine around the world, and in particular of course the Oxford vaccine."

