Protesters disrupt British PM Truss's speech at party conference

People hold up a sign in protest during British Prime Minister Liz Truss's speech, during Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville















BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Protesters bearing a Greenpeace sign disrupted a speech by British Prime Minister Liz Truss at a conference of the ruling Conservative Party on Wednesday.

Two protesters held up a sign reading "Who Voted For This? Greenpeace," before they were led away by security personnel.

Reporting by William James in London, writing by Sachin Ravikumar











