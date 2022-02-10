Prudential bosses to operate from Asia as CEO Wells retires

Feb 10 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential (PRU.L) announced a management shake-up on Thursday, setting up a new base for its top executives in Asia rather than London, as Chief Executive Mike Wells plans to retire.

Prudential, which provides life and health insurance, said current finance boss Mark Fitzpatrick will become interim CEO. He has requested not to be considered for the CEO position, the company said.

The company's chief executive and financial officers would be based in Asia, a region that has already been in focus for Prudential during Wells' tenure following pressure from U.S. activist investor Third Point. Prudential's Asia headquarters is located in Hong Kong.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Over his seven-year tenure, Wells oversaw two strategic demergers. Prudential now focuses only on Asian and African markets after offloading holdings in its U.S. business Jackson last September, following spin-offs of its UK and European business, M&G (MNG.L), in 2019.

Hedge fund Third Point, run by billionaire Daniel Loeb, had asked the British insurer to break up into two businesses in 2020 to enable it to recruit top talent in Asia, where it has had a presence since the 1920s.

The insurer is conducting a search internally and externally for Wells' successor, according to a company statement.

James Turner, Prudential's chief risk and compliance officer will become the CFO, succeeding Fitzpatrick, while Avnish Kalra, chief risk officer for Prudential's Asian and African businesses, will succeed Turner.

Shares in the FTSE 100 (.FTSE) group were up 2.2% in morning trade on the London Stock Exchange.

About 67% of Prudential's adjusted operating profit in 2020 came from Asia, rising 13% and boosting its overall 4% profit growth.

In Asia, the insurer entered talks in 2020 that could lead to it taking full control of its 50/50 joint venture with China's CITIC (0267.HK) as part of its strategy to sharpen focus on the region.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Shailesh Kuber; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.