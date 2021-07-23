United Kingdom
Public Health England says signs of increased reinfection risk with Delta variant
LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Public Health England on Friday said that there were early signs of increased reinfection risk from the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant compared to Alpha, in an update of its variant risk assessment.
It said that out of a total of 3,692 people hospitalised with the Delta variant, 2,152 people, or 58.3%, were unvaccinated, and 843 (22.8%) were fully vaccinated.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.