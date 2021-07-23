Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Public Health England says signs of increased reinfection risk with Delta variant

1 minute read

A person is silhouetted as he walks past The Bank of England, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Public Health England on Friday said that there were early signs of increased reinfection risk from the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant compared to Alpha, in an update of its variant risk assessment.

It said that out of a total of 3,692 people hospitalised with the Delta variant, 2,152 people, or 58.3%, were unvaccinated, and 843 (22.8%) were fully vaccinated.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:04 AM UTCUK growth slows sharply in July as COVID 'pingdemic' hits

Britain's rapid economic bounce-back from the coronavirus pandemic slowed sharply in July as a new wave of cases forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate under government rules to limit the spread of the disease.

United KingdomHungry, thirsty soccer fans help UK retailers return to growth
United KingdomFTSE 100 gains on mining stocks boost; Ultra Electronics surges
United KingdomUK 'pingdemic' plans could cover 10,000 workers, minister says
United KingdomUK needs 10 times as many EV charge-points by 2030 -regulator