Putin wishes King Charles 'success, good health and all the best'

Britain's King Charles attends the Accession Council at St James's Palace, where he is formally proclaimed Britain's new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Britain's new monarch King Charles on the accession to the throne, the Russian embassy in London said on Twitter.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne," the statement from Putin read.

"I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best," it added.

Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alexander Smith

