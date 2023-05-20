Queen Bee: UK's Princess of Wales dons veil and boots to mark World Bee Day















LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace issued a photograph of Kate, the wife of heir to the British throne Prince William, on Saturday to mark World Bee Day.

The picture, taken last year, showed the Princess of Wales, as she is officially titled, beekeeping at Anmer Hall, her residence in the rural eastern English county of Norfolk, wearing a beekeeper's suit, including protective hat veil and boots.

Bees are also kept at royal residences Buckingham Palace and Clarence House producing honey used in the palace kitchens.

World Bee Day aims to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mike Harrison











