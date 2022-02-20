Factbox: Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the Queen Elizabeth II delivery office in Windsor with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 20, 2016 in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Here are some facts about the queen:

- Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton St, London, on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

- She became heir apparent when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated on Dec. 11, 1936 and her father George VI became king. She was 10-years-old.

- She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek Prince, at London’s Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. They had four children: Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne,(1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip died in April 2021, aged 99.

- She ascended the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, on the death of her father while she was in Kenya on a royal tour. She was crowned on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey, the first coronation to be televised.

- On Sept. 9, 2015, she surpassed the 63 years, 7 months, 2 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne to become the longest-reigning monarch in a line dating back to Norman King William the Conqueror in 1066.

- She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb. 6, 2022.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Barbara Lewis

