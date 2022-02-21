Queen Elizabeth plans to speak with PM Johnson this week

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the first in-person weekly audience with the Prime Minister since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, at Buckingham Palace in London, Briain June 23, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth is expected to speak by telephone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and hold other virtual engagements this week, a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace said on Sunday Elizabeth, 95, was suffering mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for the disease but was expecting to carry on with light duties. read more

She is due to speak to Johnson on Wednesday for her regular weekly update, and is planning to go ahead with other virtual diplomatic audiences scheduled with foreign ambassadors, the palace said.

The queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, quipped just four days ago that she could not move much. Fears about her health have mounted since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment.

"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday.

Reporting by Muvija M. and Michael Holden, editing by William James

