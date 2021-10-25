Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth hoping to attend COP26 after missing church-The Sun

1 minute read
1/2

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Britain October 14, 2021. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth is hoping to be fit enough to meet world leaders at the COP26 climate conference next week after she followed doctor's advice to rest and did not go to church at the weekend, The Sun reported on Monday.

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, 95, stayed in hospital overnight on Wednesday but returned to Windsor Castle, to the west of London, the following day. Officials said she was in good spirits and back at work.

The queen routinely attends the All Saints Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Great Park. The Sun said the queen wanted to rest so she would be able to attend the U.N. climate conference in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

