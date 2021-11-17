Queen Elizabeth is 'alright', UK's Prince Charles says

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, visits the Royal Scientific Society in Amman, Jordan November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Prince Charles said on Wednesday that Britain's Queen Elizabeth was alright but that at the age of 95, it was not quite as easy for his mother as it used to be.

"She's alright thank you very much," Charles told reporters in Jordan. "Once you get to 95, you know, it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

