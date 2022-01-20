Queen Elizabeth sends condolences to Tonga

Britain's Queen Elizabeth records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, next to a photograph of the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, in Windsor, Britain, December 23, 2021. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth send condolences to the king of Tonga after a huge volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami and smothered islands in ash.

In a message to King Tupou VI of Tonga, Queen Elizabeth said she was shocked by the devastation.

"I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga," Elizabeth said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga, as you work together to recover from the damage caused."

"It must be incredibly difficult for those who are unable to contact friends and family while communications are disrupted, and I hope that they will soon be restored," the queen said.

Reporting by William James; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

