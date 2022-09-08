Queen Elizabeth served the country "to the last" - Former UK PM Brown

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides in an open carriage as she attends the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, Britain, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown said Queen Elizabeth served the "country to the last" as he offered his condolences to the royal family following the death of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday.

"The United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the entire world are joined together in mourning this evening," Brown said in a tweet.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

