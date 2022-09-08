1 minute read
Queen Elizabeth served the country "to the last" - Former UK PM Brown
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown said Queen Elizabeth served the "country to the last" as he offered his condolences to the royal family following the death of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday.
"The United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the entire world are joined together in mourning this evening," Brown said in a tweet.
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
