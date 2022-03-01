1 minute read
Queen Elizabeth well enough to carry out virtual audiences -source
1/2
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth is feeling well enough to undertake two virtual audiences on Tuesday, a Buckingham Palace source said.
The British monarch postponed several scheduled virtual audiences last week but continued to perform other official duties as she recovered from COVID-19.
Reporting by Michael Holden, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by James Davey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.