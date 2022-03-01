Queen Elizabeth well enough to carry out virtual audiences -source

Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts as she attends a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, in Sandringham, Britain, February 5, 2022. Joe Giddens/ Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth is feeling well enough to undertake two virtual audiences on Tuesday, a Buckingham Palace source said.

The British monarch postponed several scheduled virtual audiences last week but continued to perform other official duties as she recovered from COVID-19.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Holden, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.