Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Balmoral Castle

The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs Balmoral Castle, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin left Balmoral Castle, her home in the Scottish Highlands, on Sunday to begin a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. read more

