Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Balmoral Castle
BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin left Balmoral Castle, her home in the Scottish Highlands, on Sunday to begin a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. read more
Reporting by Russell Cheyne in Balmoral Writing by William James Editing by William Schomberg
