Queen Elizabeth's jewels on show at Buckingham Palace for Platinum Jubilee

A staff member of the Royal Collection Trust poses for a photograph next to a painting known as the Wattle Portrait and is part of, Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation exhibition at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Portrait pictures of a young Queen Elizabeth II taken at the beginning of her reign and the jewels she wore are going on display at Buckingham Palace from Friday.

Tiaras, earrings and necklaces form part of "The Queen’s Accession" exhibition marking her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

Ninety-six-year-old Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning and currently the world's oldest monarch, became queen on Feb. 6, 1952, on the death of her father King George VI.

The display is available to guests visiting the palace's State Rooms, which are open to the public for the first time in three years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah Mills; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.