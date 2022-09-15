Queen's Elizabeth's funeral to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday

A person takes a photograph of a mural of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, near Hounslow East tube station in London, Britain, September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will begin at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London before Britain's late monarch is taken to be buried at Windsor Castle, a senior palace official said on Thursday.

Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton

