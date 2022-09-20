Queen's funeral drew peak British audience of 28 million, says BBC

At 06:02am on the day of her funeral the final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A peak of 28 million Britons watched Queen Elizabeth's funeral on their screens at home, the BBC reported on Tuesday, making it one of the most-watched events in years.

The service for the monarch, who died Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne, was held on Monday in Westminster Abbey and broadcast around the world.

The BBC said the majority of viewers in Britain watched on the state-funded broadcaster. It said 32.5 million watched its coverage at some point, with its overall audience peaking at 22.4 million at the time when the queen's coffin was taken in a procession from Westminster Abbey through central London.

The BBC audience was its biggest since the closing ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012, the BBC said, and was similar in size to that of Princess Diana's funeral in 1997. It includes people watching on channels such as BBC One and Two, as well as the iPlayer streaming service.

The viewership figure represents people who watched for at least three consecutive minutes, a standard viewership metric. It does not include people in Britain who watched live on mobile devices.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Paul Sandle, and Mujiva M; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

