Questions about whether UK's Oct. 31 fiscal event will be delayed - Times















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Times on Thursday reported there were questions about whether the British government would delay a fiscal statement due on Oct. 31 in light of Liz Truss's resignation and the announcement of a contest to replace her.

Earlier, a Treasury source said the government still intends to set out its medium term fiscal plan on Oct. 31. read more

Reporting by Sachin Ravikkumar, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











