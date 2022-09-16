Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin reopens, wait time is over 24 hours

A member of the Royal Guard walks outside Westminster Hall as people visit to pay respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, in London, Britain, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Entry to the queue to see Queen Elizabeth's lying in state has resumed and the expected waiting time was now more than 24 hours, the government said on Friday, having earlier closed admittance after it reached capacity.

"Entry to the queue has resumed. Expected queuing time is over 24 hours and overnight temperatures will be cold," the culture department said on Twitter. "The queue may be paused again if it reaches capacity."

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

