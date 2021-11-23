Reach says it is trading ahead, customer registrations exceed 8 million

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Reach (RCH.L) said on Tuesday it was trading ahead of its expectations as its customer registrations rose to more than 8 million from 6.7 million at the end of July.

The owner of the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and a host of regional titles, said revenue continued to grow in the period between June 28 and Nov. 21, with a 17.2% rise in digital offsetting a 3.5% decline in print to give an overall rise of 1.2%.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden

