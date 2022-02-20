Reaction to Britain's Queen Elizabeth getting COVID
LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an outpouring of well wishes online from the public and politicians declaring "God Save The Queen".
Below is reaction to the news announced by Buckingham Palace on Sunday:
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON:
"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health."
OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER, KEIR STARMER:
"On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am."
BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY SAJID JAVID:
"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery."
BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER RISHI SUNAK:
"Wishing Her Majesty a speedy recovery."
LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN
"The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering. Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from Covid-19."
BRITISH INTERIOR MINISTER PRITI PATEL:
"Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen."
BRITISH BUSINESS MINISTER KWASI KWARTENG:
"Wishing Her Majesty a swift and full recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am!"
COP26 PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA:
"God Bless Her Majesty the Queen. Wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID."
