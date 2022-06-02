Reaction to Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

A police officer walks down The Mall during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain June 2, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - World leaders congratulated Queen Elizabeth on her record-breaking 70 years on the throne on Thursday, the first of four days of nationwide celebrations in Britain to commemorate her reign read more .

Here are some of the messages:

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"Your Majesty, it is my privilege to extend to You, on behalf of the French people, my heartfelt congratulations on Your Platinum Jubilee."

POPE FRANCIS

"On the joyful occasion of Your Majesty's birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow on you, the members of the Royal family and all the people of the nation blessings of unity, prosperity and peace."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Michael Holden and Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.