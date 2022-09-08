Reaction as UK doctors say concerned for queen's health

Britain's Queen Elizabeth leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon, as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, at Windsor Castle, Britain, June 2, 2022. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch, saying she should remain under medical supervision. read more

Here is some reaction to the news:

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER KEIR STARMER

"Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND NICOLA STURGEON

"All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY JUSTIN WELBY

"My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

Compiled by Alison Williams

