Reactions to the birth of Meghan and Harry's baby

Following are reactions to the news that Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has given birth to a baby girl:

BUCKINGHAM PALACE, IN A STATEMENT

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

PRINCE CHARLES AND CAMILLA, DUCHESS OF CORNWALL, VIA TWITTER

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time."

THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE, VIA TWITTER

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

BORIS JOHNSON, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter."

KEIR STARMER, LEADER OF THE BRITISH OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

"Wonderful news! Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

INVICTUS GAMES FOUNDATION, AN INTERNATIONAL SPORTING EVENT FOR WOUNDED AND SICK SERVICE PEOPLE AND VETERANS THAT WAS FOUNDED BY PRINCE HARRY:

"Congratulations to our Patron The Duke of Sussex and to the Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their second child! Welcome to the #InvictusFamily Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor!"

U.S. CHARGE D'AFFAIRES YAEL LEMPERT, ON BEHALF OF THE U.S. EMBASSY IN LONDON:

"Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor! Just in time for Father’s Day!"

