1 minute read
Reckitt posts 11.9% rise in quarterly like-for-like sales, beating expectations
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L), maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, on Wednesday beat second-quarter sales expectations after raising prices to make up for soaring input costs.
The company said quarterly like-for-like revenue rose 11.9%, on a constant currency basis, ahead of the 6.8% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Mark Potter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.