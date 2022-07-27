Reckitt posts 11.9% rise in quarterly like-for-like sales, beating expectations

Lysol, a brand of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, is seen on display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L), maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, on Wednesday beat second-quarter sales expectations after raising prices to make up for soaring input costs.

The company said quarterly like-for-like revenue rose 11.9%, on a constant currency basis, ahead of the 6.8% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.