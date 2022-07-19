Record high UK temperature of 39.1C recorded, Britain's Met Office says

A woman crosses the grounds of Parliament Square, during a heatwave in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - A record high temperature of 39.1C (102.4F) has provisionally been recorded in Charlwood, Surrey, in southern England, Britain's Met Office said on Tuesday.

"If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. Temperatures are likely to rise further through today," the Met Office said on Twitter.

The previous record of 38.7C was recorded in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden in 2019.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James and Alistair Smout

