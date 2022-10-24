Recovery of UK gilts shows credibility coming back: BoE's Ramsden















LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Monday that credibility was returning to British economic policymaking, judging by a recovery in the government bond market from lows hit after last month's mini-budget.

"What we've seen when you look at yields in the gilt market is that credibility is being recovered... but I think that has to be followed through," Ramsden told parliament's Treasury Committee panel of lawmakers.

"A return to the kind of stability around policymaking, and around the framing of fiscal events I think will be really important."

Reporting by William Schomberg Writing by Andy Bruce











