Recruiter PageGroup reinstates dividend after strong first half

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc (PAGE.L) said on Monday it would spend 100 million pounds ($138.81 million) on shareholder returns as trading conditions improved in the first half, even as a number of its markets reinforced curbs due to the new coronavirus variant.

PageGroup, which reported a 17% jump in revenue to 766.4 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, said in a statement its was not clear whether the improved performance was the result of pent-up demand or a sustainable trend.

The UK-based firm reported half-year operating profit of 64.3 million pounds, compared to 400,000 pounds in the pandemic-battered 2020 period, and 75.6 million pounds in the comparable period in 2019.

The recruiter said improved business and liquidity in the first half of the year helped it reinstate an interim dividend of 4.70 pence per share and set a special dividend of 26.71 per share, together totalling 100 million pounds.

"Looking ahead, there continues to be a high degree of global macro-economic uncertainty as COVID-19 remains a significant issue and restrictions continue in a number of the Group's markets," Chief Executive Officer Steve Ingham said.

($1 = 0.7204 pounds)

