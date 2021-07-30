Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Regal owner Cineworld secures additional $200 mln in loans

A Cineworld cinema near Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

July 30 (Reuters) - Cineworld (CINE.L) has secured $200 million in additional loans from its existing lenders, the cinema operator said on Friday, betting on pent-up customer demand and a strong slate of upcoming films to aid recovery this year.

"The additional liquidity announced today provides the group with significant operating flexibility now that cinemas have opened across the world," Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger said.

Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi

