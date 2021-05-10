British bakery and fast food chain Greggs (GRG.L) will shortly open its first outlet in London's Canary Wharf business district after a reduction in rental levels during the COVID-19 pandemic made it financially viable, its boss said on Monday.

"We'll be right there with the rest of them," Chief Executive Roger Whiteside told Reuters after Greggs updated on recent trading. read more

"We've baulked in the past because the rental levels have been crippling. Rental levels are much more accessible now, so we're going for it," he said.

Greggs currently trades from 2,101 shops in the UK.

