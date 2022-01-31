United Kingdom1 minute read
Report on parties at UK PM Johnson's residence to come soon, minister says
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The findings of a British government report on a parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence during COVID lockdowns will come soon, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday.
Clarke said he did not believe that Johnson had lied about parties and said the prime minister was a good man and a good leader.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.