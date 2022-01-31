Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United Kingdom

Report on parties at UK PM Johnson's residence to come soon, minister says

1 minute read

A general view of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 29, 2022. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The findings of a British government report on a parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence during COVID lockdowns will come soon, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday.

Clarke said he did not believe that Johnson had lied about parties and said the prime minister was a good man and a good leader.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters