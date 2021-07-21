Retailers, travel stocks push FTSE 100 higher; Next surges

People check their mobile phones as they stand outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File photo

Summary Fashion retailer Next jumps on robust earnings

Royal Mail drops to bottom of FTSE 100

Survey shows UK recovery loses some pace

FTSE 100 up 1.7%, FTSE 250 adds 1.6%

July 21 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, led by retailers and travel stocks, while Next Plc was the top gainer after it raised its profit outlook following robust earnings.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) jumped 1.7%, with Compass Group (CPG.L), International Consolidated Airlines (ICAG.L), Whitbread (WTB.L), and AB Foods (ABF.L) being among the top gainers. The wider retail sub-index (.FTNMX404010) added 3.7% and led the climb among sectoral peers.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 1.6%, boosted by a 3.8% climb in travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010). Cineworld (CINE.L), Carnival (CCL.L), SSP Group (SSPG.L), and EasyJet (EZJ.L) added 5%-10%.

Shares of the British fashion retailer (NXT.L) surged 8.9% after it said it had soundly beaten its expectations for full-price sales and, as a result, was increasing its profit forecast. read more

"Magic is already being spun by the act of re-opening... more journeys, more consumer spend, and a frankly sizzling housing market are adding to the pot," said Danni Hewson, analyst at AJ Bell.

The FTSE 100 has risen 9.5% so far this year, supported by cheap borrowing costs and optimism around economic re-opening, although a recent jump in COVID-19 cases and higher inflation levels have capped those gains.

A survey showed UK's economic bounce-back from lockdowns cooled in June despite a surge in business for the country's hospitality sector, echoing signs that the recovery has lost some of its pace. read more

Among other stocks, media group Future (FUTR.L) jumped 8% and was the top boost to the mid-cap index after it said it expects its full-year profitability to be ahead of expectations.

Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) dropped 1.9% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after it said fewer parcels were being delivered to homes as pandemic restrictions eased across the country, even as it reported a 12.5% rise in first-quarter group revenue. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Uttaresh.V

