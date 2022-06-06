Review into UK Fraud Office extended to late June -Attorney General

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Attorney General (AGO) said on Monday that an independent review into how the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had handled a high-profile bribery case into energy consultancy Unaoil had been extended by around one month to late June.

"Sir David Calvert-Smith has informed the AGO that, due to unavoidable delays, his review into the Unaoil case will report to the Attorney by late June," a representative said in a statement.

The Attorney General in December appointed former Director of Public Prosecutions and High Court judge David Calvert-Smith to lead a "forensic and robust" review into SFO failings after the London Court of Appeal quashed a criminal conviction because of disclosure failings. read more

A second conviction was overturned in March. read more

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Louise Heavens

