Richard Lloyd appointed interim chair of UK financial regulator

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that Richard Lloyd had been appointed interim chair of the Financial Conduct Authority from June until a permanent chair takes up the reins.

Lloyd, a former head of Britain's consumer watchdog Which? and currently a board member of the FCA, replaces current FCA Chair Charles Randell, who had previously announced he would be standing down a year early.

The ministry said it had begun a recruitment campaign to find a permanent chair.

Aidene Walsh has been appointed interim chair of the Payment Systems Regulator from April until a permanent replacement is found, the ministry also said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Tommy Wilkes

