Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Right for G7 meeting to take place in person, precautions under review - minister

1 minute read
1/2

A G7 logo is seen on an information sign near the Carbis Bay hotel resort, where an in-person G7 summit of global leaders is due to take place in June, St Ives, Cornwall, southwest Britain May 24, 2021. Picture taken May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File photo

British housing minister Robert Jenrick said that it was right that the G7 meeting of advanced economies should take place in person and that there were precautions in place to keep it COVID-19 safe with the situation kept under review.

"Proper precautions are being put in place to make sure that those people who do come are being tested regularly and so on but of course these things are kept under review," Jenrick told Times Radio on Friday.

"It is important for international leaders to meet to discuss the issues of the day," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:53 AM UTCG7 finance ministers meet in London to broker global tax deal

Finance ministers from the G7 group of rich nations will meet in London on Friday for two days of talks aimed at moving closer to a global deal to raise more tax from the likes of Google, Facebook and Amazon.

United KingdomRight for G7 meeting to take place in person, precautions under review - minister
United KingdomUK firms hire permanent staff at fastest rate since 1990s: survey
United KingdomBritain to have mental health support for athletes, staff at Tokyo
United KingdomUK new car sales rise in May after last year's lockdown slump