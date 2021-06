Right for G7 meeting to take place in person, precautions under review - minister

A G7 logo is seen on an information sign near the Carbis Bay hotel resort, where an in-person G7 summit of global leaders is due to take place in June, St Ives, Cornwall, southwest Britain May 24, 2021. Picture taken May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File photo

British housing minister Robert Jenrick said that it was right that the G7 meeting of advanced economies should take place in person and that there were precautions in place to keep it COVID-19 safe with the situation kept under review.

"Proper precautions are being put in place to make sure that those people who do come are being tested regularly and so on but of course these things are kept under review," Jenrick told Times Radio on Friday.

"It is important for international leaders to meet to discuss the issues of the day," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.