Right to take time on new UK energy strategy -PM's spokesman

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - It is right for the British government to take its time over its new energy strategy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Johnson said on March 16 that a new national energy strategy would be set out this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to drive up energy prices. read more

Asked if it had been delayed, the spokesman said: "This is something that it's right to take the time to make sure we have a detailed, comprehensive strategy, and we'll set out our plans when it's ready but it's something we're working on at speed."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.