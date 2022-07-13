Right wing terror threat rising, groups recruiting from military - UK committee

The Elizabeth Tower of the Houses of Parliament, commonly known as Big Ben, is seen in London, Britain, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's parliamentary intelligence committee said on Wednesday that the threat from extreme right-wing terrorism was on the rise, with individuals often seeking to join the military and groups looking to recruit from within the military.

"Individuals often seek to join the military, groups seek to recruit within the military, and military experience is a source of legitimacy among ERWT (Extreme Right-Wing Terrorism) groups," parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.