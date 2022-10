LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak was declared the next leader of Britain's Conservative Party by the head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, placing him on course to be the country's next prime minister.

The committee sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's leader.

