Rishi Sunak says UK needs to have the confidence to do things differently















LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that Britain needed to have the confidence to "do things differently and better," in a speech setting out his government's priorities in the new year.

"We need to have the imagination and confidence to do things differently and better. The vision to do today, what is needed for tomorrow," he said. "We need to change the way our country works."

He added: "If you work hard and play by the rules, you should be rewarded which is why, as soon as we can, the government will reduce the burden of taxation on working people."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Farouq Suleiman, writing by Muvija M, editing by William James











