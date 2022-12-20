Risky activity? I'd advise against that, says UK minister as health strikes hit















LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain warned its citizens not to undertake any 'risky activity' on Wednesday when ambulance drivers and call handlers are due to strike over pay, leaving those with all but the most life-threatening conditions to make their own way to hospital.

Speaking as tens of thousands of striking nurses formed picket lines outside hospitals, and a day before ambulance workers walk out, junior health minister Will Quince warned there would be disruption for patients.

"Where people are planning any risky activity, I would strongly encourage them not to do so," he told the BBC.

Ambulances from the state-funded National Health Service will still respond to the most life-threatening emergencies but ministers are meeting with unions today to discuss exactly what conditions their members will be sent to.

The government has put the military on standby to help drive and direct emergency vehicles, although Quince said they would not have all the powers that regular ambulance drivers do.

"What they won't be able to do is break the law, they will not, say, drive through red lights, they won't be able to turn blue lights on," he said. "They will be there to drive ambulances in a support capacity."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.