LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A road near London's main government district of Whitehall is being reopened after being cordoned off, as police investigated reports of a suspicious package on Tuesday, according to a Reuters photographer.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Sarah Young











