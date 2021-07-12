Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Roadmap will be irreversible only if we proceed with caution -UK's Johnson

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on relaxing restrictions imposed on the country during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at a news conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain July 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The final step of easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England next week will be irreversible, as previously pledged, only if people act with caution, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"I hope that the roadmap is irreversible - we've always said that we hope that it will be irreversible - but in order to have an irreversible roadmap, we also said it's got to be a cautious approach," he told a news briefing.

Reporting by William James, writing by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 5:13 PM UTC'Be cautious': Johnson goes ahead with lifting England's COVID curbs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Monday to show caution when nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England next week, saying an increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over.

United KingdomUK government allows vote to reverse 4 billion pound foreign aid cut
United KingdomEngland's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat
United KingdomAnalysis: JPMorgan, Goldman bet on tech to crack UK consumer market
United KingdomFootball fails to boost footfall: UK shopper numbers stay flat