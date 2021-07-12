Roadmap will be irreversible only if we proceed with caution -UK's Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on relaxing restrictions imposed on the country during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at a news conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain July 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The final step of easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England next week will be irreversible, as previously pledged, only if people act with caution, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"I hope that the roadmap is irreversible - we've always said that we hope that it will be irreversible - but in order to have an irreversible roadmap, we also said it's got to be a cautious approach," he told a news briefing.

Reporting by William James, writing by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.