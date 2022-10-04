Rolls CEO says UK's Truss government keen on small reactor plan















LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said the new British government was supportive of the engineering company's project to build small modular reactors (SMR) to provide nuclear energy to the country's power grid by the end of the decade.

"The new government's quite busy at the moment but, you know, my read is that they're very keen on it," Warren East told the Reuters Impact conference on Tuesday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton











