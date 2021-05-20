United KingdomRoyal Mail annual profit more than doubles on strong parcel volume
Royal Mail (RMG.L) on Thursday held back from providing forecast for fiscal 2022 even as the postal company's annual profit more than doubled, bolstered by a surge in parcel deliveries to locked-down customers who turned to online shopping.
The company, one of the world's oldest postal firms, reported a 116% surge in adjusted operating profit to 702 million pounds ($990.59 million), and a 17% jump in revenue to 12.64 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7087 pounds)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.