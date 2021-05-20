The logo of Royal Mail is seen outside the Mount Pleasant Sorting Office as a delivery vehicle arrives, in London, Britain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Royal Mail (RMG.L) on Thursday held back from providing forecast for fiscal 2022 even as the postal company's annual profit more than doubled, bolstered by a surge in parcel deliveries to locked-down customers who turned to online shopping.

The company, one of the world's oldest postal firms, reported a 116% surge in adjusted operating profit to 702 million pounds ($990.59 million), and a 17% jump in revenue to 12.64 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7087 pounds)

