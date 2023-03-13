Royal Mail, CWU agree to extend negotiations over pay















March 13 (Reuters) - Royal Mail and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) have agreed to extend talks in order to try and reach an agreement over pay and employment terms, the postal company and the CWU said in a joint statement on Monday.

More than 110,000 postal workers at Royal Mail held several nation-wide strikes in 2022, joining a chorus of sectors in Britain — from teachers to nurses and rail workers — demanding higher pay to cope with elevated inflation.

"Talks continued this weekend. Progress has been made in some areas and it has been agreed to extend the talks into this week," the statement said.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.