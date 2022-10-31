Royal Mail's largest labour union rejects co's new conditional pay offer















Oct 31 (Reuters) - UK's Royal Mail on Monday offered a new conditional pay hike to its grade employees belonging to the Communication Workers Union (CWU) before the union rejected the proposal, citing "unacceptable changes".

The offer includes a 7% salary increase over two years, plus a lump sum payment of 2% of pay this year, but was subject to CWU agreeing to several changes including working on Sundays, start times and flexible working.

"It (the offer) includes more unacceptable changes and a derisory 7% two-year pay offer that is well below projected inflation for both years," CWU said in a statement.

Rejecting the offer, CWU said it would vote to take further strike action. CWU represents more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail.

Royal Mail, which is owned by International Distribution Services (IDSI.L), has been in a tussle with the CWU over pay for months and has said it is losing 1 million pounds ($1.11 million) a day due to strike action. Earlier this month, the company said it could cut up to 10,000 jobs and warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead. read more

