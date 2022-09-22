Royal Mail proposes to take union talks over pay to arbitration

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Royal Mail postal van is parked outside homes in Maybury near Woking in southern England March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail (RMG.L) said on Thursday it was proposing to take its talks with its largest labour union to the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) as both parties had failed to make headway over pay increases.

The proposal comes as the two parties have failed to break a deadlock even after five months of negotiations, three dispute resolution procedures and three days of strikes by the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.