Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Royal Mail says UK parcel volumes slide as restrictions ease

2 minute read

The logo of Royal Mail is seen outside the Mount Pleasant Sorting Office as a delivery vehicle arrives, in London, Britain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

July 21 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) said on Wednesday Britons were having fewer parcels delivered to their homes as pandemic restrictions eased across the country, even as the postal company reported a 12.5% rise in first-quarter group revenue.

The company, one of the oldest postal firms, said parcel volumes in its UK business fell 13% in the three months ended June 30, as compared with a year earlier, but were up 19% from the corresponding quarter in 2019.

"We continue to expect fluctuations in volumes as we emerge from COVID restrictions, which we will need to manage accordingly," Chairman Keith Williams said in a statement.

Royal Mail said in a statement that the rate at which UK parcel volumes were falling was increasing across the quarter.

The company refrained from providing an annual forecast for its UK business, citing uncertainties as it starts to "unwind from the impact of the pandemic". It maintained its full-year forecast for GLS, its worldwide ground-based parcel network.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · July 20, 2021 · 5:53 PM UTCWe discussed ousting Johnson, ex-adviser to UK prime minister says

The former top adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he discussed the possibility of toppling Johnson shortly after an election triumph in 2019 because Brexit campaigners were being sidelined inside Downing Street.

United KingdomUK tells EU to think again over bloc's plan for Gibraltar talks
United KingdomUK recovery cools in June despite hospitality surge - Lloyds
United KingdomUK home secretary outlines steps to tackle violence against females
United KingdomBritish ministers cut off funding to chip factory after sale to China -Telegraph